Hart Shoreditch Hotel to join Curio Collection in February

Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, a brand-new 126-room lifestyle hotel from Curio Collection by Hilton, is set to open in the heart of east London next month.

The property will be located in one of London’s most creative neighbourhoods and will be the fourth Curio Collection property in London.

Designed in collaboration with London-based designers Fabled Studio, Hart Shoreditch takes its name from one of the building’s previous occupants, the Harts, who were cabinetmakers in the 1800s.

Once a centre for craftsmanship, east London’s rich industrial and artisan history is referenced throughout the distinctive space.

Design details including a striking wrought iron and copper staircase, and contemporary, bespoke dark mahogany lights have been designed to replicate cabinetmaker’s boxes and pay homage to the building’s past life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lina Zakzeckyte, general manager of Hart Shoreditch, commented: “We are incredibly excited for the opening of Hart Shoreditch in February.

“The hotel itself really is one-of-a-kind, with a design that acts as a celebration of the local area and its rich heritage; so we hope that our appreciation of great craftsmanship shows through.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring something new to the area, offering guests a place to stay that is unique and design-led yet laid back and comfortable.

“Not only will it be the perfect base for the curious traveller to explore the local area and all of the exciting experiences that come with it, we also want the hotel to become an integral part of Shoreditch - a community hub for those who live, work and play in the area.”

Guests can choose from nine guestroom and suite categories at Hart Shoreditch.

Each guestroom will feature a muted, elegant colour palette with copper mirror accents, deep green leather detailing and simplistic, modern furnishings.

In the bathrooms, a mixture of textures and materials come together to create a warm, urban space – think concrete vanities, herringbone flooring, bold geometric tiling and paired back brass detailing.

Located in the heart of Shoreditch on Great Eastern Street, Hart Shoreditch is conveniently situated just a moment’s walk from Shoreditch High Street underground station and within walking distance of the neighbourhood’s independent boutiques, vibrant bars, restaurants and famous markets such as Brick Lane and Spitalfields.