Qatar Airways expands Malaysia Airlines codeshare deal

Qatar Airways has announced an expanded codeshare cooperation with Malaysia Airlines.

Starting from January 27th, and subject to regulatory approval, the new agreement will strengthen the two airlines’ strategic partnership, first initiated in 2001.

With ten Qatar Airways destinations covered by the airlines’ current codeshare cooperation, the expanded agreement will allow Malaysia Airlines passengers to book travel to 20 additional Qatar Airways gateways in Europe, America and Africa.

In turn, Qatar Airways passengers will benefit from access to four exciting new destinations in south-east Asia.

They can now book travel on Malaysia Airlines’ flights to Sibu and Alor Setar, both in Malaysia, as well as Medan and Surabaya in Indonesia.

This brings the total number of codeshare routes in Malaysia Airlines’ network to 24.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Since 2001, both airlines have witnessed the significant benefits codeshare cooperation have brought, providing passengers with unrivalled service and seamless connections.

“The expansion of codeshare cooperation between Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines is a natural next step in the strengthening of our partnership.”

Malaysia Airlines customers are now able to book travel on Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Vienna, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Munich, Athens, Rome, Oslo, Barcelona, Madrid, Geneva and Zurich.

Qatar Airways began flying to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2001, now a triple daily service.