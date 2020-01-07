Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt coming to Turkey

Radisson Hotel Group will open it 15th hotel in Istanbul with the signing of Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt.

Active in several important cities in Turkey, the project will be located in one of the most rapidly growing areas of Istanbul.

The new Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt plays a key role in the hotel group’s growth in the Turkish market.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Blu continues to be the largest upper upscale brand in Istanbul and the Radisson brand leverages on that network.

“This is our 15th hotel in Istanbul.

“With Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt we have reinforced our investments in Turkey and increased our portfolio to around 30 hotels in operation and under development in the country.

“We thank our partners for their trust in our people and look forward to a joint successful journey.”

The Esenyurt county is the preferred district of İstanbul with its modern structures and vibrant population.

The city is also home to a range of companies and offers plenty of office space.

Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt is expected to open in the third quarter of 2022 making it the group’s third Radisson branded property in the city.

The project will be spanning an area more than 27 thousand square meters and will be serving 240 hotel apartments.