Harris appointed chief marketing officer with On the Beach

On the Beach Group has confirmed the appointment of Zoe Harris as chief marketing officer.

She will take up the role in January.

Simon Cooper, chief executive of On the Beach Group, commented: “I am excited that Zoe has agreed to join On the Beach as chief marketing officer early next year.

“Her extensive experience heading up marketing functions at a variety of large digital organisations will be invaluable as we look to further accelerate our progress in 2021.

“We go into next year with a strong balance sheet and look forward to taking advantage of the large number of opportunities that will be available.”

He added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Steve Seddon and Dan Roche who have worked together to oversee the group’s marketing function through 2020, on top of their individual roles.

“While 2020 has been heavily disrupted, the improvements that we targeted and delivered are a testament to the capabilities and efforts of Steve and Dan.

“When Zoe joins the group in January, both Steve and Dan will continue with their respective brand and performance marketing directorships.”

Harris joins On the Beach from GoCo Group where she has been since 2018, initially holding the role of chief marketing officer for GoCompare and then chief executive for Look After My Bills (a GoCo company).

At GoCompare she was tasked with developing a differentiated positioning for the comparison site, successfully creating a marketable proposition that demonstrated to consumers that they are ‘better protected’ with GoCompare.

She joined GoCo from Reach (formerly Trinity Mirror) where she was group marketing director for nearly six years, working across both the nationals and regionals to refresh brand propositions and transform marketing activity to better resonate with consumers across both print and digital platforms.

Harris added: “I am thrilled to be joining On the Beach in the New Year as chief marketing officer.

“Simon and his team have developed and grown a great business and I look forward to being part of the next stage in that journey.

“There is no doubt that the travel industry has had a tough 2020 and, with the prospect of vaccines on the horizon, I believe now is a very exciting time to be moving into this exciting sector.

“The disruptive nature of the group’s business model, alongside incredibly strong performance marketing and a distinctive brand tone of voice is a heady combination.

“I can’t wait to get in amongst it!”