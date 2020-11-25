Global Business Travel Association merges with Association of Corporate Travel Executives

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) has completed its acquisition of key assets of the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE).

The move fulfils a pledge to unify the industry and help lead business travel out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring GBTA and ACTE together, creating one home for the thousands of business travel professionals who will collectively bring back business travel bigger and better than ever,” said Bhart Sarin, president of GBTA.

As part of the integration effort, two former ACTE board members will join the GBTA global board of directors effective immediately.

Alison Taylor, chief customer officer of American Airlines, will serve the remainder of the vacant vice presidency term.

Steve Sitto, senior manager, global travel and events for Tesla, will serve the remainder of the vacant direct member at-large term.

Both terms will be completed at the time of the GBTA Convention in July.

“The addition of an amazing brand like ACTE will give GBTA members the absolute best opportunities for education, networking, research and advocacy.

“We look forward to combining the best attributes of both associations with our Ready. Safe. Travel campaign as we continue to advocate for business travel’s path to recovery,” said Dave Hilfman, interim executive director of GBTA.

In addition, a committee led by GBTA chairman, Christle Johnson, and former ACTE executive director and current DigitTravel Consulting senior vice president, Greeley Koch, will work together with GBTA staff and industry volunteers to identify the best value a combined GBTA and ACTE can deliver to its members.