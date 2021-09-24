Qatar Airways to launch Almaty flights in November

Qatar Airways will launch scheduled passenger services to Almaty, Kazakhstan starting from November 19th.

The new service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in business class and 132 seats in economy.

The trip will enable passengers flying to and from Almaty to enjoy connectivity to over 140 destinations, via Hamad International Airport in Doha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to bring our award-winning services to Kazakhstan, adding this unique destination to our growing network.

“This new service reinforces the warm relations between Qatar and Kazakhstan, and reaffirms our commitment to further developing trade and tourism between our two great countries.”

Kazakhstan is the economic powerhouse of the central Asia region.

The national carrier of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations.