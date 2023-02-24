Hamad International Airport receives Airport Carbon Accreditation renewal for emissions reductions

As part of the global airport industry response to the challenge of climate change, MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airport Operation and Management, successfully renewed its ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation Level-3 “Optimisation” for one more year.

This successful recertification is a reassurance that the carbon management processes and activities implemented by Hamad International Airport (DOH) have effectively reduced CO2 emissions.

During the recertification process, MATAR was audited by independent 3rd party verifiers from August 2022 to October 2022, and then further verified by the independent scheme administrator WSP.

Commenting on the successful renewal, Mr. Michael Mcmillan, Senior Vice President Facilities Management said: “We are very proud to maintain this significant accreditation at the optimization level since 2017, acknowledging the efforts of the MATAR Teams and our stakeholders. Sustainability and Environment stewardship are strategic pillars at Hamad International Airport, as we continue our intension and ambition to demonstrate leadership within our industry and country – notably within our recent expansion project – where we achieved 4 star rating under The Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) for reducing carbon footprint.”

Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific, said: “The renewal of ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation reaffirms Hamad International Airport’s commitment towards sustainable practices to reduce environmental impact and emissions. Airports like Hamad International Airport are leading our industry on a path toward continued success in innovation and sustainability. This achievement demonstrates MATAR’s firm commitment to investing in a more sustainable future for aviation and the region it serves.”

In collaboration with its stakeholders and partners, MATAR plays a vital role in monitoring, managing and reducing Hamad International Airport’s carbon emissions to fulfil the airport’s long-term environmental objectives of carbon emissions reduction by 30% by 2030 – driving for continuous environmental improvement and sustainability.

ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) is an internationally recognized accreditation programme by Airports Council International (ACI) that sets out the world’s only institutionally-endorsed, international carbon management programme for airports. The accreditation offers a six-level certification that reflect incremental challenges in measuring, managing and improving carbon emissions.

In 2022, Hamad International Airport was once again named the World’s Best Airport for the second year in a row by the prestigious Skytrax awards. The airport was also named the Best Overall Airport and the Best Airport in the Middle East at the 19th Global Traveller Tested Reader Survey Awards.