IHG Hotels & Resorts announces new flagship boutique property in London under Hotel Indigo brand

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has announced an exciting new signing in London, UK, for its upscale boutique brand Hotel Indigo.

Hotel Indigo London K West Shepherds Bush will be one of the brand’s flagship London properties due to its individual design and superb location and has been signed in partnership with the Lancaster Landmark Hotel Company.

Due to open in Spring 2025, Hotel Indigo London K West Shepherds Bush will be the sixth Hotel Indigo in London. With 252 stylish bedrooms, the brand-defining property will undergo a significant refurbishment and will feature a distinctive new design with an exquisite destination restaurant and bar – the true hub of the hotel – plus a boutique spa with hydrotherapy pool and state-of-the-art business facilities and function rooms. Just like no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, and guests will also benefit from the reassurance of booking with a global hotel group.

All Hotel Indigo properties provide a gateway to discover some of the world’s most inspiring localities. Shepherds Bush is a thriving West London neighbourhood with excellent transport links to central London. Local attractions include Westfield London and the re-purposed Television Centre (the former BBC headquarters) in White City; Holland Park with its open-air theatre programme, Portobello Road’s eclectic market and trendy Notting Hill with its art house cinemas and independent shops.

Hotel Indigo is the world’s first globally branded boutique hotel brand and in Europe alone, boasts 41* open hotels with a further 16* in the planning stages. Each Hotel Indigo operates under the ethos ‘to serve the curious’, providing an immersive hospitality experience in a lively neighbourhood location. From the design of the property through to the menus, each hotel draws on the story of its local area.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to have added Hotel Indigo London K West Shepherds Bush to our ever-growing UK portfolio. As one of IHG’s luxury & lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo is continuing to grow in popularity, and this is reflected in the interest we are seeing from owners and investors.”

Mr Fergus Stewart, CEO Lancaster Landmark Hotel Company, said: “The signing of Hotel Indigo London K West Shepherds Bush is a wonderful moment, and we look forward to collaborating closely with our partner IHG Hotels & Resorts. The hotel will be in a prime West London location, and we look forward to making the hotel a destination in itself.”

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo is IHG’s upscale boutique brand which now has a presence globally with 143* open hotels and over 119* hotels in the pipeline. The brand is set to double its portfolio presence over the next three to five years and continue its growth as one of the largest boutique brands.