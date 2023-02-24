THE ITB BLOGGER BASE HAS A NEW HOME IN HUB 27

It is THE place for all accredited travel bloggers and influencers to meet, network, blog, vlog or simply recharge their batteries.

This year’s focus of the ITB Blogger Base is on sponsor Andalucía, a region from the south of Spain, which, for example, is organising a get-together in the base exclusively for the bloggers from 4 pm to 5 pm on 7 March. A real event highlight will be the tasting of Andalusian specialities: sherry wine from Jeréz will be served by a professional “venenciador”, accompanied by genuine Iberian ham of the highest quality, prepared by a typical “cortador de jamón”.

However, our travel bloggers can not only be surprised by the culinary richness of the region of Andalusia, but also by its cultural, scenic and sporting diversity and network directly with representatives from the region.

The focus of the region in the south of the Iberian Peninsula: more than 800 kilometres of coastline, three national parks and cities such as Seville, Córdoba or Granada. Let yourself be enchanted by the Andalusian coast with its diverse beaches, fantastic cliffs, marshes full of life and a still quite unknown underwater world just waiting to be discovered. Or fantastic climatic conditions and the quality of existing sports facilities that make Andalusia a privileged place for sporting activities and events. Go on a voyage of discovery of the cultural riches that the region of Andalusia has to offer, dating back to early antiquity. Important archaeological sites tell of the past of different cultures and civilisations that settled in this beautiful, rich region of southern Spain.

As you can see, there is much to discover! So be sure to stop by the Andalusia stand in Hall 2.1 (Stand 201 A-C)!