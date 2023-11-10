HAKKASAN OPENS AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL BOSPHORUS, ISTANBUL

Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul welcomes Hakkasan to its urban resort. The award-winning restaurant will add to the rich dining experiences that guests can savour while enjoying scenic views of the Bosphorus from one of Istanbul’s most picturesque locations.

Tunç Batum, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul, emphasised, “At our hotel, our unwavering dedication lies in offering our guests from across the globe a multitude of extraordinary dining experiences, all within the convenience of a single location.”

Introducing Hakkasan Istanbul

Hakkasan Istanbul will represent the restaurant’s second outpost in Turkey, following the immensely well-received Hakkasan at Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum. The interiors are chic yet intimate and vibrant, fusing modern design and traditional Chinese motifs while also celebrating the Turkish heritage of the Ottoman Empire. Local artisanship and carpet making are incorporated as important features, creating a dazzling environment. Every detail is carefully considered – from the aromas and unique soundtrack to each skilfully created bite – offering guests a truly immersive culinary experience.

Hakkasan’s cuisine is a celebration of Cantonese flavours, and excels in using traditional techniques with contemporary flair and only the finest ingredients. The exquisite menu offers timeless yet innovative dishes such as Hakkasan signature Peking Duck with Beluga Caviar, and Grilled Chilean Sea Bass. The Supreme Seafood Platter wows guests with golden sturgeon caviar, tiger prawn cocktail, lobster, lobster claw mango salad, wild king crab leg, Chinese-style octopus salad, salmon tartare, hand-dived scallop crudo and three dipping sauces. Classic wines and vintages from all over the world are carefully selected to complement the menu.

Desserts are created with classic techniques from Europe and the distinctive flavours and spices of Cantonese cuisine. The Hakka Platter is a flavourful selection of mini desserts, including a chocolate peanut dumpling, hazelnut milk chocolate parfait, sweet caviar and vegan exotic pavlova.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elegant cocktails are crafted with fresh fruit and heritage rooted spirits. Bosphorus Breeze, for example, is an intensely passionate mix of chamomile-infused Ketel One vodka, sorrel sour, fresh yuzu juice and white wine; the Smoky Negroni uses Akashi blended Japanese whisky combined with umeshu plum, Campari, Otto’s vermouth and applewood smoke.

To reserve a table for a fine-dining experience at Hakkasan, call +90 212 349 8899 or email [email protected]

