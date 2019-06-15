Hakkasan Dubai unveils allergen-focused menu range

The award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Dubai, is expanding its exquisite offerings with a range of new menus catered towards those with specific food requirements.

The famed eatery’s special menus will include gluten-free, nut free, shellfish free, vegetarian as well as a vegan options featuring a selection of signature dishes.

Celebrating exotic flavours through traditional techniques and finest ingredients, Hakkasan has crafted curated menus in its true contemporary flair.

Connoisseurs with special diets can now enjoy an array of flavoursome dishes.

The gluten free range include specialities such as wok-fry New Zealand blue abalone with X0 sauce, and sautéed scallop with salted olive and porcini, while the nut free gourmet options feature dim sum platters and jasmine tea smoked wagyu beef ribs, among others.

For diners with shellfish free requirements, there menu features options including roasted silver cod, and sweet and sour chicken with pomegranate within the 32 list of options.

Vegetarians can opt for preferences of soups, appetizers like grilled vegetarian dumplings, and crispy bean curd wrap in spicy lemongrass sauce for mains.

Highlights for vegans feature dim sum platters, grilled vegetarian shanghai dumplings, as well as selections of tofu and vegetable dishes, noodle and rice choices. the menus incorporate variety of flavours featured in delicacies such as the supreme green salad, Chinese vegetable, wild mushroom stir-fry, four style vegetable stir-fry in Szechuan sauce and more.

Guests are invited to savour delectable cuisine and try the special menus in a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere at Hakkasan Dubai.

Located at the entrance to the Avenues at Atlantis, the Palm, Hakkasan Dubai features an intimate restaurant and vibrant bar, segregated by intricate carved wooden screens and latticing which echo the rich and glamorous interiors of the London flagship restaurant.

Calmness, tranquillity and humility are translated into an elegant atmosphere true to Hakkasan’s Chinese roots.

More Information

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.