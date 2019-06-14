JetBlue Airways doubles down on Airbus partnership in Paris

JetBlue Airways will add the A321XLR to its fleet of Airbus aircraft and increase its existing order for Airbus A220s.

JetBlue has contracted to convert 13 existing A321neo orders into firm orders for the new A321XLR, which Airbus revealed this week at the Paris Air Show.

Also, JetBlue has firmed up an order for an additional ten A220-300 aircraft from existing options.

JetBlue will integrate the A321XLR and the A220-300 into its growing network of routes to a variety of key destinations.

The New York-based low-cost airline now operates 193 A320 and A321 aircraft, has orders for 85 A321neos and previously ordered 60 A220-300s.

In April, JetBlue converted 13 A321neo aircraft in its existing order to the LR (long range) version.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market.

It delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody comfort in a single-aisle aircraft.

The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20 per cent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.