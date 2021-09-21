Hakkasan Dubai reopens at Atlantis, the Palm

After temporarily closing its doors this summer, the award-winning global Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan Dubai has reopened with a refreshed interior and a reimagined seasonal food and cocktail menu.

Following relocation to Atlantis, the Palm in 2018 as a pop-up, its wildly successful tenure over the past two years has ensured the restaurant a permanent home at the resort.

With this in mind, over the summer of 2021, Hakkasan appointed Design Worldwide Partnership to spearhead an enhancement programme to elevate the guest experience and deliver a renewed look and feel to the popular restaurant.

The recent Hakkasan remodel features a stylish new lounge area, inviting guests to enjoy pre or post-dinner cocktails and signature bites in a more relaxed space.

The intimate and elegant dining area has also been refreshed with a colour palette of dark blue and turquoise tones complemented by intricately carved wood screens and latticing to create a more ambient dining space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hakkasan’s lounge will also come to life each evening with the launch of the brands’ celebrated Hakkatini Nights.

Taking place every evening from 22:30 in the lounge and bar, guests can enjoy after-dinner or late-night cocktails for just AED98 per person including two beverages or AED138 per person including two beverages and a small eat.

The reimagined menu and refreshed space for Hakkasan Dubai is the first project for global hospitality company Tao Group Hospitality since taking over the Hakkasan brand in April.

Tao Group Hospitality now operates more than 60 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in over 20 markets across five continents and features a collection of widely recognised hospitality brands.