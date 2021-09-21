Jet2 finds confidence returning among travellers

Latest customer polling by Jet2holidays has shown that confidence about travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels following the easing of international travel restrictions for customers travelling from England last week.

When it comes to confidence about booking and travelling on holidays this summer and beyond, almost two-thirds of respondents say they feel confident – the highest level since early 2020.

The same percentage say that they are eager to get away as soon as they can.

Just over one in five say they do not feel confident about travelling – the lowest that this figure has been since early 2020, and a sharp decline from recent weeks.

Jet2holidays conducts polling with “hundreds of UK adults” on a range of topics, including consumer confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data shows that confidence has remained consistent for the past few months, however the removal of costly PCR tests and the traffic light system has positively impacted confidence.

This has translated into customers flocking to book holidays.

Data from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays shows bookings have climbed by more than 250 per cent since the announcement, with Friday (September 17th) the busiest day for bookings this year.

Low-cost carrier easyJet recorded a similar trend.

Commenting on the data Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com said: “The announcement is the news that customers have been waiting for.

“The removal of the traffic light system and costly testing burdens, alongside the reopening of key destinations such as Turkey, means that customers can really plan and look forward to their holidays.

“We knew that confidence and demand would bounce back very sharply once the onerous and unfair restrictions were removed, and our best day for sales this year shows that this is very much the case.”