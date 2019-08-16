Gulf Air welcomes latest Boeing Dreamliner to fleet

On the side-lines of crown prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s official visit to the United States of America, Gulf Air has received its seventh Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dulles International Airport.

The event, which took place ahead of the national carrier of the kingdom of Bahrain’s 70th anniversary, was attended by the chairman of the airline’s board, Zayed Alzayani, and the United States secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross.

Attendees toured the aircraft, which displayed a redesigned vintage version of the Golden Falcon Lockheed TriStar livery, representing the company’s livery design from the 1970s.

Commenting at the event, Alzayani said: “It gives me great honour to reveal this special livery which would definitely resonate nostalgically with our global audience.

“The revival of this livery is a homage to our resilient national carrier as it celebrates being one of the first established carriers in the Middle East and how it continues to connect the Kingdom of Bahrain to the world.”

The new Dreamliner will join the fleet by the end of October, increasing the total number of Dreamliners operated by the airline to seven aircraft following the delivery of three more by 2021.

In 2018, Gulf Air launched its new brand identity at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix and introduced its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner along with a series of new destinations.

The airline also launched a new boutique strategy in early 2019.

As Gulf Air moves forward with its strategy, the airline pays tribute to the past with a revamped livery signalling a new era.

Gulf Air will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2020 with a series of events and promotions.