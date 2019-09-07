Ras Al Khaimah breaks visitor number records in August

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has announced record-breaking visitor numbers to the emirate in August.

Almost 118,000 visitors choose the northern-most of the United Arab Emirates to visit last month.

Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed five per cent growth in overall visitor arrivals year-to-date, with the peak reaching 117,995 visitors in August.

Reports also revealed an 8.4 per cent increase in domestic visitor arrivals which indicates a rise in the emirate’s popularity as a preferred staycation destination amongst United Arab Emirates residents.

As for international markets, Poland, Russia, India, Kazakhstan and Czech Republic have significantly contributed to the record-breaking number of visitors recorded in August.

Raki Philips, chief executive, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are extremely proud to announce the record-breaking number of visitors we welcomed to the emirate in August 2019.

“Nearly 118,000 visitors have chosen to explore Ras Al Khaimah and experience the diversity of its landscapes and offering from pristine beaches, undulating terracotta desert, to awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajar mountains, including the country’s highest peak – Jebel Jais.”

Ras Al Khaimah is seeking to attract close to 1.5 million visitors annually by 2021, and three million visitors by 2025.

Ras Al Khaimah has been honoured with the title of Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination for the past two years by voters at the World Travel Awards.