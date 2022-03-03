Greenhalgh takes up regional sales role with Kerzner

Kerzner International has appointed Wendy Greenhalgh as regional director of sales and marketing for the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia.

A key position in the global commercial team, she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in luxury and lifestyle hospitality.

Kerzner is the owner of the Atlantis Resort & Residences brand and the ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts.

Originally from Cape Town, Greenhalgh joins Kerzner International with more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and revenue.

In her most recent role as director of luxury sales at Accor for UK, Ireland, Spain and Scandinavia, she was responsible for luxury and lifestyle brands including Raffles, Orient Express and Banyan Tree.

In her new role with Kerzner International, Greenhalgh will report to Odelia Cheung, vice president, global sales, and will oversee the overall management and be responsible for the sales direction in the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy to the Kerzner family, her expertise and experience, particularly within the bespoke UHNW luxury sector, will be a valuable addition,” commented Brett Armitage, chief commercial officer, Kerzner International.

Kerzner International recently announced One&Only Moonlight Basin, the first resort in the United States the brand.