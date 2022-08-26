Kerzner appoints cluster GM for One&Only One Za’abeel and SIRO One Za’abeel

Kerzner International has appointed a general manager to run the upcoming One&Only One Za’abeel Resort. In doing so, the hotel group also confirmed that its SIRO brand will also be part of the new development.

Jan Tibaldi flies in from One&Only Reethi Rah for the role

Centred on health, fitness and wellness, SIRO was announced last year with only one hotel in its pipeline, located in Montenegro.

Now, after the property was teased to Hotelier Middle East by a top Kerzner executive, it has been confirmed, alongside its cluster general manager Jan Tibaldi.

Kerzner said in a statement: “Jan’s new appointment will see him managing both One&Only One Za’abeel Resort and Private Homes and SIRO One Za’abeel, elevating the Dubai-based dual-tower’s offering which is set to showcase 360-degree views of glimmering skyscrapers.”

SIRO One Za’abeel will comprise 132 keys and will be led by Jan Tibaldi.

Tibaldi led the One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives for four years. Before that, he worked in Shanghai for half a decade as GM of The PuLi Hotel. Much of his experience, however, was in the Maldives or Mauritius, serving as GM of One&Only Le Saint Geran in Mauritius in 2006; GM of One&Only Kanuhura in the Maldives in 2005; and resident manager of One&Only Le Touessrok in 2004.

The move to Dubai marks his first Middle Eastern role.