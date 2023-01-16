Dubai’s Landmark Resort Bab Al Shams is Now Accepting Reservations

Dubai’s quintessential desert resort, Bab Al Shams is now accepting reservations, as it prepares to enter a new era, reopening on 10 February 2023 under the Rare Finds vertical of Kerzner International.

The extensive reimagination of the iconic desert resort will introduce a completely renewed aesthetic whilst maintaining the resort’s authentic identity. Captivating destination experiences and vibrant entertainment will be the beating heart of the reborn resort, spreading an intangible energy to every stay, imprinting everlasting memories. Guests can return to reimagined, world-class culinary experiences such as modern Arabic cuisine, a rooftop lounge, and al fresco dining. Championing local producers and using responsibly sourced ingredients, each outlet will showcase the exceptional array of sensorial and theatrical dining available throughout the resort.

The much-loved desert infinity pool will also return, offering guests the opportunity to escape from city life and enjoy the tranquil surroundings from plush sun-loungers and private cabanas. The Desert Spa will invite guests to step into a calming mirage to unwind and rejuvenate through both traditional and contemporary treatments.

In keeping with Rare Finds’ focus on discovering a destination in a truly authentic way, Bab Al Shams will offer an endless selection of expertly curated itineraries and bespoke outdoor activities, tailored to each individual guest.

Bab Al Shams will provide a dreamy setting for weddings, events and celebrations, for corporate meetings and incentive retreats with indoor and outdoor event spaces that can host up to 500 guests.

At the helm is General Manager Gilles Sohier, a member of the Kerzner team for more than 20 years, joining the legacy resort from his most recent post as Resort Manager at One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai.

Be among the first to experience a new chapter in the story of Bab Al Shams: In celebration of its reopening, Bab Al Shams is extending introductory offers that includes up to 15 percent savings on the room rate inclusive of breakfast when you book early or stay longer. To make a reservation, book online or call +971 4 809 6100.

Wedding couples, event and meeting planners are invited to contact [email protected] to inquire about event facilities.