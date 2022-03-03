Edwards lands in UK to assume Grenada sales role

Grenada Tourism Authority has confirmed the arrival of sales manager Emil Edwards in the UK.

The newly-created role comes as the tri-island state looks to boost their trade representation on the ground.

Edwards, an entrepreneur with a master’s in marketing, joined the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) as their UK sales manager in June last year and has spent the past eight months working closely with chief executive, Petra Roach, ahead of his arrival in the UK.

The arrival in the UK further reinforces the commitment to the UK market and nurturing its growth.

His role will see him taking a more hands on approach to engaging with the trade, including travel agent and tour operator training, organising and hosting trade meetings as well as representing the GTA at trade shows and events.

Roach said: “Emil’s arrival in the UK demonstrates our continued commitment to the UK, a market in which we see significant growth potential.

“We’ll be focussing our efforts on giving tour operators and travel agents all of the tools they need to be experts on our beautiful tri-island state.

“We’re investing heavily in our resources to ensure that Grenada has the best representation on the ground and having Emil there to work alongside our agencies is testament to that.”

Edwards will work in collaboration with the PC Agency and Black Diamond who manage PR and marketing respectively for Grenada in the UK.

The role will also see him focus on the diaspora in the UK through the new 473 connect programme and deliver a number of fam trips for travel agents, alongside Black Diamond they plan to host up to 20 travel agents and tour operators in 2022.