GRAN MELIÁ TO DEBUT IN JULY IN NHA TRANG VIETNAM

An all-villa Gran Meliá property, dappling the water’s edge of one of Vietnam’s most popular oceanfront destinations, is set to welcome guests from July 6th, 2023.

The Gran Meliá Nha Trang property at Vega City Nha Trang owned by KDI Holdings will feature 94 private pool villas, with Asia’s first outpost of the highly-acclaimed Spanish restaurant, Hispania, and with indulgent wellness offerings from private onsens to Turkish baths. It will be the first hotel of the Spanish hotel group’s most luxurious brand in Vietnam, where the group currently operates 18 hotels and resorts, and only the second Gran Meliá to open in Southeast Asia.The 272-key resort features expansive accommodation at every turn, from 68 square meter rooms with idyllic garden views, to villas that range in size from one-to-four bedrooms. The jewel of the accommodation crown is a palatial multi-level four-bedroom villa, at nearly 700 square meters.

All private villas have infinity pools, spacious dining areas, and indoor and outdoor living spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook lush lagoon landscaping or the ocean and make the most of the verdant setting. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom with a rain shower and deep soaking tub. The design is inspired by the natural surroundings, while interiors are furnished by prestigious European brands such as Italian furniture brand Minotti.

“As we enter a new dawn in travel, Gran Meliá Nha Trang meets the broad needs of modern luxury travelers,” said Ignacio Martin, Meliá Hotels International managing director for Asia Pacific. “Gran Meliá has an established reputation in Europe as purveyors of Spanish luxury and elegance. With the addition of a Gran Meliá in Nha Trang to our existing portfolio, we are keen to show Vietnam that we are second to none when it comes to ‘living the good life’.”

“Gran Melia Nha Trang is KDI Holdings’ precious gem that would help not just making Vega City Nha Trang become the most favorite destination in the beautiful bay city of Nha Trang but also marking it as the most luxury resort by the sea in the region,” said Mr. Do Tuan Anh, CEO of KDI Holdings.The award-winning Hispania restaurant, at the property’s culinary heart, already has two outposts in cities across Europe, including its Michelin-starred Brussels restaurant.

With gastronomic direction by Marcos Morán, an award-winning, fifth-generation chef, Hispania has set its sights on the pinnacle of Spanish gastronomy in the region.The property features four other dining destinations that introduce global flavors from Japan to the Mediterranean. Natura highlights the bounty of the natural world through a blend of dishes from the surrounding region and the Mediterranean. The restaurant draws inspiration from its name with warm wooden interiors, soft beige tones, and lush tropical foliage. The contemporary menu focuses on the freshest seasonal cuisine, with locally sourced ingredients from farmers and fishermen.The refined dining destination, Shibui, promises to be an elegant affair. The property’s Japanese restaurant specializes in sushi, teppanyaki and robata grill. Tapping the abundant seafood Nha Trang is known for, the culinary team will serve up nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls at the sushi bar, while at the Teppanyaki counter expert chefs will showcase their skills preparing dishes right in front of guests. The aesthetic embraces Japan’s penchant for simplicity and clean lines. The chic lobby bar Theia is named for the Greek goddess of sight and light. Known for the shining bright blue sky, the bar embraces her essence with abundant natural light and sparkling ocean views through floor to ceiling windows.

At night the high-class drinking spot has a more elegant vibe as diners sip drinks from a curated list while sampling caviar and oysters. The laid-back Sal pool bar offers refreshing cocktails and light bites in the sunshine with a tropical breeze. The chilled space is designed so guests can relax and while away the day with access to delicious drinks and cuisine.Wellness offerings at the resort include expansive spa facilities where a range of indulgent experiences are available.

These include an infinity pool, private outdoor onsens overlooking lagoons, a pilates, yoga and gym studio; Turkish bath and hammam treatments, along with a selection of signature spa treatments at the four-treatment rooms spa.Suitable for MICE, the property has a multi-function space that can cater for up to 110 guests at a cocktail reception-style event and around 60 for a seated meeting. The resort is situated within a new, world-class leisure and entertainment destination in Nha Trang, Vega City.

The complex boasts a range of activities, such as an opera house called the Do theatre, a beach club, and a quaint walking street with shophouses. Guests can also connect with the local culture through a range of bespoke experiences, such as a weaving lesson with an artisan or a Jeep tour to explore the countryside. Within the resort novel offerings include water skiing, parasailing and flyboarding.For children, an expansive Kids Club serves up a plethora of activities from mini-chef experiences to movie nights.

There’s a separate kids pool area and an outdoor playground along with a host of beach activities from snorkeling to bodyboards.The nearest airport is Cam Ranh International Airport, approximately a 55-minute drive from the property.



Meliá Hotels International has expanded rapidly in Vietnam over the last two years and is now one of the largest hotel groups in the country. Gran Meliá Jakarta was the first of the group’s most luxurious brand to open in the region and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Gran Meliá Lombok in Indonesia is also set to open in 2024. The five-star brand currently has 14 hotels worldwide in leading destinations. These include Gran Meliá Iguazu in Argentina; along with Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá in Madrid and Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá in Rome, both of which are converted palaces and Leading Hotels of the World. ​