Golden appointed to lead Pan Pacific London

Pan Pacific has announced the appointment of five new management positions for Pan Pacific London, the first hotel in Europe from the group.

The hotel is expected to open in the autumn.

Located in a new landmark tower, One Bishopsgate Plaza combines the 237-room hotel with 160 private residences, just moments from Liverpool Street Station.

Seasoned hotelier Anne Golden joins Pan Pacific London as general manager.

In her role, Golden will manage property operations, business development, brand positioning and revenue management for this luxurious London property, enhancing Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s already well-established reputation and elevated guest experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will also oversee all food and beverage outlets, consolidating the hotel as a dining destination for Londoners and international guests alike.

With considerable London experience working with luxury brands, such as Morgans Hotel Group and Mondrian, Golden has successfully managed new hotel openings and pioneered re-brandings.

At the same time, Michelle Whittemore joins Pan Pacific London at director of marketing communications after spending two years as senior head of marketing at the luxurious 283-bedroom Corinthia Hotel London.

Kate Ruddick joins as director of sales, while Pan Pacific London has appointed Claire Gilbertson as director of revenue to head up the UK team.

Gilbertson, previously revenue director at Mandarin Oriental London for two years, then went on to act as regional revenue director at Morgans Hotel Group.

Finally, Jennifer Chu joins Pan Pacific London as finance director.

Prior to this, for the past five and half years, she held a regional head of finance role at Dorsett Hospitality UK.

Here Chu was responsible for the opening and operating of its two London Hotels and destination bar from a finance perspective.