Get a Taste for Scotland’s New ‘Wee Winter Breaks’ on the Isle of Skye and Argyll

The Wee Hotel Company is embracing its growing reputation for offering Scotland’s cosiest gourmet retreats with the launch of new ‘Wee Winter Breaks’ on the Isle of Skye and Argyll coast this autumn and winter.

The boutique hotel collection includes the world-famous Three Chimneys on Skye and The Pierhouse Hotel at Port Appin in Argyll.

From new seafood and game cookery masterclasses and The Kitchen Table experience with The Three Chimneys’ head chef, to wild swimming experiences in Loch Linnhe, foraging to gather wild ingredients or immersive sound walks in the Argyll countryside, The Wee Hotel Company has carefully crafted a new collection of authentic food and travel experiences as part of its new Wee Winter Breaks for 2023.

Guests and their four-legged friends are being enticed to these unique coastal venues with an emphasis on real authenticity, the magic of Scottish food and ingredients and a warm Highland welcome.

As the cold winter nights draw in, the teams at The Three Chimneys and The Pierhouse are already stoking up the fires, preparing heart-warming menus and plumping up the pillows for weary travellers in search of a seasonally snug, wee winter getaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestled on the shores of Loch Dunvegan with the dramatic backdrop of the Duirinish peninsula of Skye, lies the iconic and world-renowned Three Chimneys Restaurant and The House Over-By with its choice of six guest rooms. The dramatic landscapes and seascapes of Skye encapsulate the autumn and winter seasons on this mystical isle, which is brimming with historic castles, lighthouses, beaches, fishing ports and distilleries.

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys is based within an original Skye croft house. Inspirational dishes optimise the richness and variety of the island’s natural larder, including double-dived Sconser scallops from Loch Sligachan, wood-fired Skye red deer and roast partridge. The five-star AA restaurant also has three AA Rosettes and is included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023.

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin offers breathtaking views to the islands of Lismore and Mull. The small hotel and renowned Scottish seafood restaurant is one of Argyll’s most idyllic and romantic destinations.

Menus at The Pierhouse include the freshest langoustines, mussels and lobsters harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran, just 10 minutes from the hotel. The Pierhouse restaurant has three silver stars, two AA rosettes and is also included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023.

The dark winter skies on the Isle of Skye and the Argyll coast offer some of Scotland’s finest star-gazing opportunities, as well as the chance for some lucky visitors to witness the Northern Lights.

Guests also have the opportunity to catch of glimpse of local wildlife during frosty walk in the morning or at dusk, including sea otters, seals, deer, hares, oyster catchers, guillemots and sea eagles.

A ‘Wee Winter Break’ at The Three Chimneys and The House Over-by includes overnight accommodation and breakfast for two guests in one of six beautifully appointed rooms between from 23rd October 2023 to 28th March 2024. The package is £305 per night with dinner available in the restaurant on the fixed price four-course menu priced at £95 per person.

For more information on a ‘Wee Winter Break’ at The Three Chimneys or to make a booking, call 01470 511258, email [email protected] or visit www.threechimneys.co.uk/wee-winter-break. People can also follow The Three Chimneys on social media, including Facebook www.facebook.com/thethreechimneysskye, Instagram www.instagram.com/thethreechimneysskye and Twitter https://twitter.com/3_chimneys, using the hashtag #WeeWinterBreak

A midweek ‘Wee Winter Break’ at The Pierhouse Hotel in Port Appin is based on a three-night stay with two people sharing a Cliff Facing Room for £315 (£105 per night) or Sea View Room for £480 (£160 per night) on a B&B basis. The offer is not valid for the Superior Sea View Rooms and is applicable on Sunday-Thursday nights from the beginning of December 2023 to the end February 2024. Lunch and dinner is available in the restaurant from the a la carte menu.

For more information on a midweek ‘Wee Winter Break’ at The Pierhouse or to make a booking, call 01631 730302, email [email protected] or visit www.pierhousehotel.co.uk/wee-winter-break. People can also follow The Pierhouse on social media, including Facebook www.facebook.com/PierhouseHotel, Instagram www.instagram.com/thepierhousehotel and Twitter https://twitter.com/pierhousehotel, using the hashtag #WeeWinterBreak