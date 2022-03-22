Gatwick to reopen south terminal as route network recovers

Gatwick Airport passengers will be able to choose from a range of more than 30 exciting long-haul destinations this summer.

With destinations including Bangkok, Quebec and Islamabad, now on offer, the airport will reopen the south terminal this weekend.

Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is among several providing new long-haul services from Gatwick in the coming months, as it fully launches its three-weekly service to Bangkok (with onward connection to Singapore) today.

Norse Atlantic last week became Gatwick’s latest new airline, when it announced it would be launching affordable, long-haul routes this summer, having secured valuable slots at the airport.

Air Transat will begin flying from Gatwick to Canadian cities Montreal and Quebec from May 2nd and May 11th, respectively.

The new route to Quebec will be the only direct flight operating between London and the Canadian city.

British Airways will also be adding a daily service to Islamabad to its Gatwick operations from March 27th and restarting its New York service from May 28th, while Qatar Airways will resume its daily flight to Doha from Gatwick on June 5th.

Tickets to a wide range of other exciting long-haul routes from Gatwick – operated by BA, TUI, WestJet and Air Transat - are also on sale, including Tampa, Phuket, Mauritius and Doha – alongside destinations across Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, including Toronto, Vancouver, Cancun, Antigua and Jamaica.

From March 27th, Gatwick is advising passengers to arrive early as the terminals may be busy and is also asking that all passengers – regardless of airline - check the terminal they are flying from with their airline before they come to the airport.

Stephanie Wear, vice president of aviation development, Gatwick Airport, said: “Adding the likes of Bangkok, Quebec, Montreal and Islamabad to the fantastic selection of long-haul routes from Gatwick is great news for our passengers, including tourists and businesses across the south-east.

“The additions of Scoot and Norse Atlantic to the Gatwick family highlights the importance of Gatwick to airlines and we are equally delighted to welcome Qatar Airways back to the airport this summer too.

“As we look to grow back following the impacts of the pandemic, we hope to be able to add more long-haul routes to our range of destinations and continue to reconnect people and places across the world.”