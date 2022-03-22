Flybe puts tickets on sale ahead of April launch

Flybe has put flights back on sale today more than two years after the regional carrier filed for bankruptcy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flights will recommence from April 13th.

A release said the “new and improved” Flybe will offer up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes with more to be announced in the months ahead.

Key UK regional routes for the new airline will include Birmingham to Edinburgh, Belfast City to Birmingham, Belfast City to East Midlands, Belfast City to Leeds Bradford, Belfast City to London-Heathrow, Belfast City to Glasgow and Belfast City to Manchester.

Also on offer will be Leeds Bradford to London-Heathrow.

Flybe chief executive, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month.

“We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones.

“Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.”

Flybe will also offer international flights from Amsterdam to Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands and London-Heathrow in addition to summer flights from Birmingham to Avignon and Brest, as well as Southampton to Avignon and Toulon.

Pflieger added: “Our goal is to create an airline that people love, and we aim to do that by making air travel on Flybe an easy and enjoyable experience so you will fly with us again in the future.

“The new Flybe team has worked tirelessly over the past year to create an airline that delivers on price, schedule and choice.”