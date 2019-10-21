Hundreds of flights cancelled as Lufthansa strike enters second day

German flag-carrier Lufthansa has cancelled 1,300 flights after it lost a last-minute legal bid to halt a strike by cabin crew.

The two-day action by members of the UFO union centres on disagreements over pay and conditions.

It will come to an end at midnight local time.

About 180,000 passengers are set to face travel disruption.

The UFO union said it would hit all Lufthansa flights from German airports.

Other airlines in the group – including Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines - are not affected.

Lufthansa cancelled 700 flights on Thursday and 600 on Friday, amounting to about one-fifth of its planned flights over the 48-hour period.

A Frankfurt labour court rejected an application from the airline to prevent the strike on Wednesday, which is part of a long-running dispute.

Financial results

In brighter news for Lufthansa Group, the carrier achieved an Adjusted EBIT of €1.3 billion for the third quarter of 2019, only slightly below the €1.4 billion of the prior-year period.

Against the backdrop of higher fuel costs, which were €171 million above their 2018 level in the third quarter, the group delivered a “sound business performance” for the period.

“Our airlines were able to translate their premium quality and market strength into solid third-quarter earnings,” confirms Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa chief executive.

“At Eurowings the turnaround measures are showing first results; and at Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo we will be taking tangible corrective action to improve earnings.

“As Europe’s leading airline group, we are on a sound and stable strategic course.”

Image: Matthias Balk/DPA/PA Images