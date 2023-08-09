G Flip Performs Floating 270m Above Sydney’s Blue Mountains

Sydney’s World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains has today become the ultimate stage with music artist G Flip performing atop a cable car 270 metres (885 feet) above its soaring sandstone ridges and Eucalyptus forests.

Looking every part the rockstar for the world-first event, G Flip, who is an Australian drummer-turned-singer, songwriter and producer, delivered an epic performance with their full drum kit set up on the top of Scenic World’s Skyway cable car.

Against a spectacular backdrop that included the iconic rock formation the Three Sisters, G Flip performed their new single, The Worst Person Alive. Signature beats and vocals echoed across the breathtaking ravines and valleys below, as they connected with the sounds of nature just after the sun rose.

G Flip said the experience was one of the most memorable performances they had done to date. “This is the coolest performance I’ve ever done in my life. Drumming 270m above the air in the Blue Mountains is something I never thought I’d do - it was so awesome, I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face!”

The awe-inspiring, adrenaline-infused performance was delivered on the eve of the highly anticipated launch of G Flip’s second studio album, DRUMMER.

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox said this initiative was artistic brilliance and natural wonders at its best.

“These are exactly the types of collaborations that help to form NSW’s unique visitor experiences – a picturesque World Heritage-listed site intertwined with one of Australia’s edgiest and top-performing artists; it really doesn’t get much better than that.

“This is an outstanding example of how Destination NSW is showcasing our state’s strengths as outlined in the NSW Visitor Economy Strategy 2030.

“The beautiful Blue Mountains are a must-see destination for anyone travelling to Australia and we couldn’t be more excited to have such a talented artist like G Flip put NSW on the global stage, showcasing the unique experiences that will entice even more visitors to come and explore Sydney and NSW for themselves.”

Anthea Hammon, Managing Director of Scenic World said it was an honour to host G Flip for such an exciting activation.

“We’re so pleased to have had G Flip perform on the roof of the Scenic Skyway and to do what no-one has done before – drum on a stage that’s floating 270 metres above the Blue Mountains!”

“Scenic World is especially proud of our unique connection to the natural wonders around us and having a homegrown Aussie star like G Flip celebrate this special place with a global audience,” said Ms Hammon.

DRUMMER will be released Friday 11 August by Future Classic. G Flip will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday 7 September and Friday 8 September and at Newcastle’s Bar On The Hill in Newcastle on Saturday 9 September. For tickets visit https://www.frontiertouring.com/gflip.

For information on Sydney, the Blue Mountains and New South Wales check out www.visitnsw.com