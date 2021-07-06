InterContinental Riyadh King Fahed Road to debut in 2025

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of InterContinental Riyadh King Fahed Road.

The property forms part of a master development agreement with Riva Development Company, via its wholly owned subsidiary Riva Hospitality for Hotel Services Company.

The latest development follows the signing of Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road, and is the second of at least seven hotels to be announced with the partner.

All openings set to take place in Saudi Arabia across the IHG portfolio of brands in the coming years.

Pioneering luxury travel since 1946, the InterContinental brand is celebrating its diamond anniversary this year.

The brand also has a strong legacy in Saudi Arabia, having opened InterContinental Riyadh, in 1975.

Expected to open in 2025, InterContinental Riyadh King Fahed Road will add to current brand portfolio of nine operating InterContinental hotels in the kingdom.

The hotel will represent the best-in-class product with a refreshed, modern design, and will feature 250 elegantly appointed guest rooms and 150-unit apartments as part of InterContinental Residences.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “As part of our continued growth strategy, and in line with the Saudi Tourism Development Strategy, we are proud to partner with Riva Development Company as we expand our presence in Saudi Arabia.

“IHG has a strong and credible reputation in the luxury segment through the iconic InterContinental brand which has enjoyed great success in Saudi Arabia over the last four decades.

“InterContinental Riyadh King Fahed Road will be a brand defining property and will offer guests exceptional experiences immersed in local hospitality and international service excellence.”