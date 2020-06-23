Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to restructure head office

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has confirmed that it is conducting a restructure of its head office functions in Ipswich, Suffolk, as the company looks ahead to post-Covid operations.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the cruise industry particularly hard.

“As a company we need to reinvent ourselves to ensure we come out of this stronger, and that our operations are run as efficiently as possible.

“Unfortunately, this does mean that there will be some redundancies as part of this process, because the way in which we will be working will be different.”

He added: “We are already seeing a good number of guests transferring to next year, as well as new bookings for 2021, which shows there is confidence and demand for cruise.

“In order to evolve we are looking at every aspect of our business, and through the use of technology and streamlined operations expect to make savings of over a third on how we are working currently.

“It is so important to us that these savings bring efficiency without affecting our renowned guest experience, our relationship with our trade partners and customer service.”

Having initially hoped to relaunch in May, Fred. Olsen currently has no date for a return to sailing.

Deer continued: “Almost every business will have to evolve following the impact of Covid-19.

“We are a family-run company, and that is something that is felt across all elements of our business, from our head office in Suffolk to on board our ships.

“We have got ambitious plans for our future as a company, but in order to realise those ambitions we need to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible.

“We will continue to support any of our team members who are affected by ensuring that every opportunity is open to them in the future, including support with CV writing and interview skills.

“We will also be looking at alternatives to redundancy as part of the consultation process.”

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines employs around 220 people as part of its shoreside operations at its head office in Ipswich, Suffolk.