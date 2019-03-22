Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines launches new passenger app

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has introduced an interactive new app to assist its guests in making the most of their cruise experience.

The app is of use both while on board Fred. Olsen’s four ocean ships – Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch – and during time ashore.

Fred. Olsen has created the new app in response to increasing demand from its guests for more technological solutions to help to inform and enhance their cruise experience.

It will be available to download from the App Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android) free of charge, and is accessible on both mobile and tablet devices.

Ben Williams, head of marketing for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are extremely excited to introduce the new Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines app, the latest development to improve the guest experience across our ocean fleet, from start to finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been working with Ipswich-based agency, SimpleClick, with whom we have a long-standing relationship, to develop this interactive new app.

“SimpleClick’s understanding of the Fred. Olsen product and systems made them the obvious choice for this project.

“Being a smaller, local agency, they are very responsive, and their agile approach to working has enabled them to keep up with the changing demands of the project, as well as ensuring that the app was delivered on time.”

He added: “One of the main challenges was developing an app that moves across time zones and can be used with minimal internet connectivity, which is essential in ensuring that we are able to enhance our guests’ cruise experience.

“This allows guests to see the digital ‘Daily Times’ newsletter and restaurant menus each day, as well as giving independent guests a host of destination information ‘on the go’.

“We are very pleased with the outcome and would like to thank the entire SimpleClick team for their help and support.

“We are confident there will be a strong uptake of the app, because it enhances all aspects of the user journey.

“We have lots of future functionalities planned already, so we hope that uptake grows, as the app develops.”

Fred. Olsen identified two key drivers to the development of the new app. One, that Fred.

Olsen’s clientele is now more digital-literate, meaning that guests are more familiar with accessing and using apps in order to research relevant information, including for their cruise holidays.

The second is Fred. Olsen’s commitment to reducing its impact on the environment, and the ‘push’ alert and guest service messaging functionality will present an important opportunity to reduce paper usage on board the ships.

Claire Thorpe, director at SimpleClick, said: “We have been working with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines for almost ten years and have developed a wonderful business relationship, frequently working at their offices to ensure goals are met and the high level of service they expect is delivered.

“We’re really happy to launch such an innovative app that will revolutionise the guest experience onboard.”