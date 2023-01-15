Four Seasons Jakarta Partners with Museum MACAN for Edible Masterpieces

Executive Pastry Chef Lorenzo Sollecito of La Patisserie at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta has partnered with Museum MACAN, in conjunction with the presentation of The Soul Trembles exhibition by the renowned Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota.

Through this partnership, a collection of beautifully balanced desserts and delicate savoury treats are curated. The visually spectacular presentation transforms each table into a creative wonderland – “an edible gallery of colour, flavour and whimsy,” in the words of Chef Lorenzo.

This delectable dining journey draws inspiration from the creations of Chiharu Shiota. The celebrated artist is best known for the dazzling, intricate networks of threads that stretch across her installations. The Afternoon Tea selection is similarly adorned with Shiota’s astonishing threadworks, thus combining gastronomy and art into a joyful experience.

La Patisserie x Museum MACAN for Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles

Chef Lorenzo’s innovative menu combines classical European pastry traditions with Indonesian and Japanese touches – each bite is a new adventure in taste.

Explore five marvellous desserts, designed to delight the gaze and palate alike. Diners can sample original sweet creations such as the Red Bean and Green Tea Napoleon, Lychee and Rose Cube, and Black Sesame and Yuzu Praline. The savoury collection features treats such as Horensou No Goma-ae, Chicken Spicy Mayo and Nori Maguro Sando.

ADVERTISEMENT

This special Afternoon Tea can be enjoyed at two stunning venues – the charming boutique setting of La Patisserie, and the luxurious light-filled ambience of Palm Court Restaurant.

Available starting from January 16, 2023, this Afternoon Tea experience is priced at IDR 388.000++ per set. For reservations, simply send a WhatsApp message to +6221 2277 1888.

Creative Journeys with Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

This unique Afternoon Tea is part of the Hotel’s ongoing partnership with Museum MACAN (Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara). Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta was the official hotel partner for the launch of Shiota’s largest-ever solo exhibition, The Soul Trembles, which is on at Museum MACAN until April 30, 2023.

The Hotel also recently introduced an art-inspired staycation package for families, available through 2023. Along with an array of attractive savings on room rate and dining, the package includes complimentary access to Museum MACAN. Parents and kids can share meaningful moments and be inspired together as they explore a wonderful collection of contemporary art from Indonesia and around the world.