Food District to open at the Pointe next week

Food District is preparing to open on November 8th as part of the Pointe on Palm Jumeriah.

The two-storey, licensed dining hub in Dubai will welcome 13 homegrown concepts all under one roof – the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates.

This indoor and terrace location boasts front-row views of the largest dancing fountains in the world, the Palm Fountains, together with Atlantis vistas.

The first floor showcases ten dine-in brands from trend-setting Dubai-based chefs, restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, alongside two licensed bars.

Meanwhile, the ground level houses an artisan coffee and café concept, with sandwiches, pastries and a gelato stall.

This new one-stop, dine-in food market offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, paired with wine, spirits and cocktails from the following specialty vendors, each helming their own booth.

Food take-out through Deliveroo is also available.

Customers scan QR code menus to choose dishes, paying at the respective vendor.