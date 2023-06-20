flynas orders 30 A320neo aircraft

Saudi’s low cost carrier flynas has firmed up an order with Airbus for 30 new A320neo Family aircraft.

his takes the airline’s total order with Airbus to 120 A320neo aircraft, including 10 A321XLRs.

The agreement was signed at the Paris Airshow by Bandar Almohanna, flynas Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer & Head of International, in the presence of H.E Saleh Al-Jasser Minister of Transport and Logistic Service, H.E. Abdulaziz Alduailj, President of General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia, and Ayed Aljeaid, Chairman of the Board of NAS Holding.

This significant announcement reaffirms flynas’ position as a key player in the Kingdom’s aviation industry and highlights the airline’s ambitious plans to keep expanding its fleet with the world’s most modern and fuel-efficient single aisle aircraft.

“As we continue to grow receiving several awards for excellence in operations and customer services and invest in our offering, we are delighted to confirm our latest order with Airbus,” said Bander Almohanna, the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of flynas. “The A320neo Family brings unmatched benefits to our passengers, offering exceptional operational performance and environmental benefits, while helping us provide unique travel experiences at low-cost.”

“Unbeatable economics, longer range capability and the most spacious single aisle cabin have made the A320neo Family the preferred choice of airlines worldwide. That includes in the low cost sector, where carriers operate in especially competitive environments. We look forward to working with flynas as it develops its future fleet and presence in the fast-growing Saudi market.” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and Head of International.