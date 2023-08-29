flynas launches Direct Flights Between Jeddah and Osh

Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, flynas, has announced the initiation of direct flights from Jeddah to Osh, the second-largest city in Kyrgyzstan. The route was launched in collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP) as part of flynas’ ambitious expansion plans.

The inaugural event, attended by representatives from the Air Connectivity Program, flynas and Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO), celebrated the commencement of non-stop flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Osh International Airport. This initiative further enhances the range of travel options to Central Asian destinations provided by flynas.

The new route will feature three weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, catering to both tourists and residents with affordable, point-to-point travel. Additionally, flynas plans to introduce another air route to Kyrgyzstan early in October, operating three weekly flights from Jeddah to the capital, Bishkek.

The strategic collaboration between flynas and ACP is a significant milestone in driving Saudi Arabia's tourism growth and is in line with the Saudi ecosystem's broader efforts to attract 100 million tourists annually to the Kingdom by 2030.

Currently, flynas operates an extensive network that spans over 70 domestic and international destinations, with a frequency of 1,500 weekly flights. Since its inception in 2007, flynas has been the preferred choice for more than 60 million passengers.

With a focus on growth, flynas aims to expand its reach even further by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030 and contributing to the increased air connectivity within the Kingdom.