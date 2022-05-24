MSC World Europa sets new standards for environmental sustainability at sea

As she enters the final stage of her construction process, MSC World Europa is set to become the greenest and most efficient vessel in MSC Cruises’ fleet when she is delivered in October 2022. MSC Cruises has today released information about the ship’s environmental credentials, including solid oxide fuel cells, a selective catalytic reduction system and enhanced shore-to-ship power capability. She will also be the largest LNG powered cruise ship in the world when she launches later this year.

MSC World Europa will be the world’s first contemporary cruise vessel to feature brand new solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) developed by MSC Cruises, Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Bloom Energy. The ship will include a 150-kilowatt SOFC demonstrator that will generate auxiliary power to deliver efficiency gains and significant CO2 emissions reductions compared to traditional internal combustion engines. It will be a testbed to accelerate the development of fuel cell technology for contemporary cruise ships and offers a potential to enable hybrid propulsion solutions in the future.

Linden Coppell, Director of Sustainability for MSC Cruises, said, “We are committed to a net-zero future, which is why we are investing heavily in the development of low-carbon fuels and solutions that will accelerate the decarbonisation of the maritime sector. MSC World Europa will be our most efficient ship yet and help us prove and refine environmental technologies for the future of our fleet. With this project, we are also advancing partnerships with technology suppliers, energy companies, academia, and regulatory bodies. We must all deepen our collaboration to unlock a zero-emissions future.”

Compared to standard marine fuels, LNG nearly eliminates air pollutant emissions, including sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and fine particles, and achieves a CO2 reduction of up to 25%. LNG will also enable the development of low-carbon fuels and solutions such as green hydrogen, bio-LNG, and fuel cells. Traditional marine fuels cannot support these upcoming solutions.

MSC World Europa features a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system that reduces NOx emissions by 90% when LNG is not available, and the ship must run on marine gas oil. As LNG fuel achieves a similar reduction, MSC World Europa will always meet International Maritime Organization’s (IMO’s) Tier III NOx emissions standards. On top of this, shore-to-ship power connectivity allows MSC World Europa to minimise engine use at ports where the required infrastructure is available.

As with all new MSC Cruises’ ships, MSC World Europa also features the latest wastewater treatment technology, in compliance with the IMO’s MEPC 227(64) Resolution, fully aligned with the world’s most stringent regulatory requirements – the so-called ‘Baltic Standard’. The ship includes an advanced ballast water treatment system that prevents the introduction of invasive species in the marine environment through ballast water discharges, in compliance with IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention.

MSC World Europa incorporates a wide range of equipment to optimise energy use throughout the ship. These include smart ventilation and advanced air conditioning systems, with automated energy recovery loops, allowing effective distribution of heat and cold across the ship. The ship uses LED lighting controlled by smart management systems to further enhance the energy saving profile. In partnership with the shipyard, MSC World Europa has been designed with an innovative hull shape to minimise resistance through the water. It will also be fitted with enhanced automatic data collection systems for remote energy monitoring and advanced analysis, allowing real-time shoreside support to optimise operational efficiency onboard.

These efficiency advances, and the use of LNG, will enable an operational performance far higher that the IMO-required energy design criteria for new ships. MSC World Europa is designed to perform 47% better than it is required Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

MSC World Europa’s hull and engine room have been designed to minimise acoustic underwater sound impact, reducing the potential impact on marine mammals in the surrounding waters.

MSC Cruises has three firm orders for LNG-powered vessels, for delivery between 2022 and 2025, representing an overall investment of over EUR 3 billion. MSC World Europa will be followed by MSC Euribia, which is also currently under construction in Saint Nazaire and set to enter service in 2023. Construction of the third ship is set to commence in early 2023.

MSC Cruises is considered the World’s Leading Large Ship Cruise Line 2021 by World Travel Awards.