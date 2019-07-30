Five Palm Jumeirah goes big with latest pool party

Already top-of-the-pops when it comes to lavish parties, Five Palm Jumeirah is set to become even more desirable this week.

The location will one of its most popular events get even bigger this summer.

On top of the existing Secret Parties Ladies’ Day deal every Thursday, which offers ladies a two-course menu and unlimited drinks, a new option is being added.

On Thursday August 8th, ladies will get access to the famous party pool along with nine hours of unlimited drinks and a two-course meal for Dhs300.

The event will subsequently take place from 12:00-21:00 every Thursday.

Men can get in on the action too, with pool access and six beers for a wallet-friendly Dhs250.