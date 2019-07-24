Alvarez to lead Hard Rock Hotel Madrid

Hard Rock International has appointed Antonio Alvarez as general manager of Hard Rock Hotel Madrid.

The property is the next European debut in a series of Hard Rock Hotels set to open in the EMEA region as part of the brand’s expansion.

Alvarez joins Hard Rock International from GTI Corp in Monaco.

There, as a senior asset manager, he oversaw property management and the development of real estate around the world including Argentina, Monaco, Brazil and New Zealand.

Speaking of his appointment, Dale Hipsh, senior vice president at Hard Rock International, commented: “With nearly 30 years in the hospitality industry, almost 20 of which in luxury leadership roles, Antonio is the ideal candidate to spearhead the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Madrid.

“His deep understanding and expertise across hospitality and asset management lays the foundation for his breakout performance.”

Having spent nine years with the Hyatt brand, as general manager of Grand Hyatt Tokyo, Park Hyatt Buenos Aires and Park Hyatt Mendoza and nine years with Ritz Carlton overseeing food & beverage, Alvarez has a wealth of experience in the industry to bring with him to Hard Rock Hotel Madrid.

Set to open in 2020, Hard Rock Hotel Madrid will bring the brand’s signature vibe to the capital city with a 159-room hotel.

Situated in the heart of this vibrant region, opposite the historic Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in the Atocha district, the hotel will feature panoramic views from its rooftop bar and terrace, complete with an open-air urban garden.