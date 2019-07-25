Wizz Air unveils plans for Edinburgh Airport launch

Wizz Air has unveiled plans to begin operations at Edinburgh Airport, with the launch of four routes to popular European city break destinations.

From the beginning of November Wizz Air will connect Scotland’s capital with the Polish cities of Warsaw and Gdansk, Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania.

These new services will see an increase in capacity of 250,000 seats on Wizz Air’s Scottish routes in 2020, creating over 180 indirect jobs in the local Edinburgh area.

Wizz Air now operates seven routes from Scotland to Eastern Europe’s most vibrant cities.

This includes services between Aberdeen and Gdansk, and Glasgow to Budapest and Katowice, as well as the new Edinburgh routes.

The announcement means that Wizz Air now has 360 thousand seats on sale on its Scottish routes, representing 240 per cent growth year on year.

Wizz Air’s low fare network now connects UK passengers on 102 routes in 27 countries across Europe and beyond.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK said: “We’re delighted to announce even more opportunities for our Scottish customers to experience Wizz Air’s low-fares.

“Offering unique cultural, architectural, gastronomic and nightlife experiences, our customers travelling to Budapest, Bucharest, Gdańsk and Warsaw will also enjoy fantastic value-for-money - making pounds stretch further.

“The Wizz team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our ultra-efficient fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon.”