Five museums you must visit during a cultural trip to Quito

Quito is recognised for being one of the oldest cities with the most heritage in Latin America. Its rich history and cultural diversity have been preserved through the creation of a large number of museums ranging from pre-Columbian history to the present day.

These museums offer a very rewarding experience. They provide a closer look at the culture and history of Ecuador, and also help to understand the importance and beauty of art, in an array of cultural richness and diversity.

Detailed below are five of the must-see museums on a visit to Quito.

1. National Museum of Ecuador

One of the most important museums in the country, it is strategically located between the north and the historic centre of Quito.

It has a collection of more than 50,000 works ranging from pre-Columbian times to the present day. It has a room dedicated to contemporary Ecuadorian art and another for temporary exhibitions showing the contribution of local and international artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The building that houses it, the House of Ecuadorian Culture, is a neoclassical style architectural jewel, built in the 19th century.

2. City Museum

It is a cultural space that presents a detailed example of the history, architecture, art and customs of the Ecuadorian capital.

The museum’s permanent collection on the sociohistorical processes of Quito and its area of influence includes archaeological objects from pre-Hispanic cultures, colonial and republican paintings, old photographs and everyday objects that illustrate the life of the people of Quito from aboriginal times to the 21st century.

The site has two terraces and a viewpoint freely open to the public from which they can enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of the historic centre.

3. Alberto Mena Caamaño Art and History Museum

Also known as the “Wax Museum”, it is located in a historic 16th century building. It is a cultural institution dedicated to the preservation of the historical memory and heritage of Ecuador.

It has a permanent collection that includes 307 oil paintings, 70 hyper-realistic wax sculptures, furniture, historical documents and archaeological items donated mostly by the philanthropist and aristocrat Alberto Mena Caamaño.

Its most important museographic presentation is ‘From Quito to Ecuador’ which shows the events that occurred in the territory of the Royal Court of Quito that led to the formation of the Republic of Ecuador.

4. Casa del Alabado Museum of Pre-Columbian Art

This is one of the most outstanding museums in Latin America for its pre-Hispanic collection. It is located in an old colonial house in the historic centre of Quito and contains more than 5,000 works of pre-Columbian art.

It is a must-see both for history and archaeology lovers and for those interested in Ecuadorian culture.

5. Fray Pedro Gocial Museum

Within the architectural complex of the Máximo de San Francisco Convent in Quito, which is one of the most important heritage buildings in the capital and the largest Catholic religious complex in Latin America, stands the Fray Pedro Gocial museum.

It boasts one of the largest and most complete collections of works of art created at the Quito School (more than 250 examples). Those who visit this museum will be captivated by its beauty and history.