Mindful travel with LUX* South Ari Atoll

From yoga and meditation sessions to unique Extraordinary Experiences, this renowned resort of The Lux Collective – LUX* South Ari Atoll knows how to turn a couple getaway, a family vacation, or a solo retreat into a life-changing adventure



Stop and enjoy the breeze

Landing in secluded tropics amidst the Indian Ocean is a perfect opportunity to slow down. Take a deep breath. Sink the toes in the warm white sand. Enjoy a bike ride along LUX* South Ari Atoll’s 1.8 kilometers long island with lush gardens. Look up to watch the sun streaming through the palm leaves. Guests can sip signature cocktails during the sunset Aperitivo hour, as the sky turns rosé. The starry Maldivian nights are the best for indulging dinners on the beach or open-air movie at the Cinema Paradiso.

Detox all the way

Away from the noise and stress of city life, this is a well-deserved “me” time. Switch off the phone and switch on the detox mode. Guests can start the day with an invigorating yoga class or an energising workout at the island’s well-equipped fitness centre. Visit the LUX* ME Spa for a personalised wellness advice and be pampered with a massage, facial, or a salon treatment. De-stress at the tennis court before taking a dip in the ocean. For ultimate zen with a Maldivian twist, couples can book a private yoga and sound healing Extraordinary Experience - onboard a dhoni traditional wooden boat amidst the waves at the Golden Hour. With self-care opportunities at every step of the holiday, LUX* South Ari Atoll is the ideal place to let go and recharge.

Mind what you eat

Eight restaurants and five bars of LUX* South Ari Atoll is where guests learn that food can also be a meaningful journey. Discover the variety of cuisines and flavours. Wake up to a healthy breakfast served fresh at the table or on a floating tray in your private pool. LUX* signature Keen On Green cuisine features plant-based and vegan specials in every restaurant, while ICI parlour serves homemade guilt-free ice cream right on the beach. Guests who wish to take a deep dive into culinary knowledge can book a wine-tasting or a bubbly and oysters pairing class and even a private Maldivian cooking class with the resort’s Master Chef.

Reconnect with each other

Be it travelling solo or with a companion, every hour at LUX* South Ari Atoll is a socialising opportunity. Guests can spend a meaningful time together with the beloved ones or meet some new friends. Morning boat trips gather ocean lovers for exciting snorkelling and whale shark discovery outings. Wellness group classes are for those looking to get fit together. A variety of experiences, from coffee art at LUX* Café, visiting a local island for a shopping tour, and jet ski ocean safari to a sunset dhoni cruise, the island’s Jungle Gym, water sports and diving centres, and the sea-facing Wanderlust Library await.

Appreciate the Nature

Located in the Marine Protected Area, LUX* South Ari Atoll gives a chance not only to see the vibrant underwater world but also to contribute to the ecosystem’s wellbeing. Coral planting classes invite everyone to engage in protecting coral reefs. Junk Art studio is the place where trash turns into treasure during the weekly craft classes. The reusable LUX* Bamboo Cup from Café LUX* is a great souvenir of this mindful holiday. Additionally, even a wedding is a zero-waste experience on this magnificent island, awarded multiple times as the Most Sustainable Wedding Resort in South Asia. With mindful approach to travel at its core, all guests are encouraged to join in the efforts to preserve and protect the beauty of the Maldives.

To learn more about unique travel experiences at LUX* South Ari Atoll and to book your stay, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at [email protected], or call +960 668 0901.