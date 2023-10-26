Finnair to Upgrade Cabins of Embraer Aircraft for Enhanced Travel Comfort

Finnair will renew the cabins of its Embraer aircraft in the coming years. The renewal gives the Embraer fleet a fresh and inviting interior with familiar elements from the previously redesigned Finnair long-haul aircraft cabins.

“We want to improve travel comfort and provide our customers with a high-quality travel experience across our route network”, says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer for Finnair. “We will bring similar elements and feeling to our Embraer fleet as we have used in our previously redesigned Airbus wide-body aircraft”.

The renewal will be implemented during 2024–2025. The first renewed aircraft are expected to operate at the end of 2024.

Embraer jet engine aircraft flies to Finnair’s domestic and European destinations. The renewed Embraer aircraft has 100 seats and there are 12 aircraft in the Embraer fleet in total. Finnair flights with Embraer aircraft are operated for Finnair by Nordic Regional Airlines.

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is one of the oldest operating airlines in the world, celebrating its centenary in 2023. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – Finnair intends to reach carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 13 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc’s shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT