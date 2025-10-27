FHS Dubai 2025–2026:  The Middle East Leading the Future of Hospitality

The Middle East continues to position itself as a global powerhouse in hospitality innovation, setting new benchmarks in luxury, technology, and sustainability. From AI-driven guest experiences and integrated travel ecosystems to well-being tourism and talent transformation, the region is shaping a bold new era of hospitality excellence. With Dubai and the UAE driving progress in AI adoption, regenerative design, and workforce upskilling, the Middle East is not just following global trends —it’s defining them.

Sustainability commitments, luxury brand collaborations, and wellness-focused experiences are converging to create a model where innovation meets human connection.

The Hospitality industry is evolving globally.

In an AI-driven world, can hospitality keep its human touch? Will new foodservice innovations redefine dining as we know it?

Can regenerative hospitality transform the way we travel and stay? Find out in the EHL Insights Report: Hospitality Outlook 2026 - launching November 27.

