Expo 2020 to tackle global challenges in Dubai

Pressing challenges from around the world, including climate change, poverty, inequality and environmental degradation, will be examined by Expo 2020 in Dubai.

As the launch nears, a programme of events is being composed that aims to bring the world together in a spirit of optimism for the future.

With hundreds of participants and millions of visitors, Expo 2020 will be a showcase of human achievement, and wants to inspire ordinary people to believe in our ability to solve these major issues.

Expo 2020 programming dedicated to addressing these issues was unveiled in a keynote speech by Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau.

Al Hashimy said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is our chance to bring the world together in a spirit of optimism for the future.

“Globally, we face a number of major challenges.

“We must resolve them by coming together to share ideas and commit to take action.

“Our programming at Expo 2020 aims to illuminate the role of individuals, governments, companies and organisations to collectively work to solve some of our biggest challenges.

“We are sharing our ambition and optimism with the world, and are calling for people to come together to discuss and address global issues, such as sustainability and climate change.”

Specially-designed events will align with nine thematic weeks that will be part of the Expo, aimed at encouraging international cooperation on topics covering climate, urban development and cities, travel and exploration, the sustainable development goals, health and wellness, innovation, agriculture and livelihood development, women and girls and water.

The programming also includes a climate change-focused event that will bring together a grass-roots assembly of influencers and young change makers to further advance the conversation, and encourage action on climate and sustainability issues that are leading to an increase in natural catastrophes, such as the Australian bush fires.

With more than 200 participants and 25 million expected visits, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever held in the Arab region.

Running for six months, from October 20th, there is more information on the official website.