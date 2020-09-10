Expo 2020 remains on course to open in October next year

Organisers of World Expo 2020 Dubai have hosted a four-day online meeting to progress plans for the rescheduled mega-event.

Participants remain “fully engaged” in the delivery of the show, officials concluded.

The event, held virtually, was the fifth international participants meeting and the first to take place since the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly approved a delay to the event in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expo 2020, which will retain the name, will now take place for six months from October 1st next year.

More than 190 countries participating in the next World Expo took part in the virtual meeting, which gave the opportunity for country representatives to engage and exchange directly with organisers, representatives from the hosts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and officials from the BIE.

The meeting notably provided the opportunity to discuss updated timelines for pavilion construction and preparation, and allowed all parties to work together in the development of the thematic, cultural and communications programming.

Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the BIE, declared: “Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai are continuing on site and in countries around the world.

“While Covid-19 has affected us in many different ways, the organiser and participating countries are finding new and creative means to interpret the theme and plan their pavilions.

“With bold ideas and innovations, quality content and memorable experiences, Expo 2020 Dubai will be marker of our era, and a milestone event for visitors and participants alike.

“During these past months when many of us have been physically separated, we have not lost focus of the goal of Expo 2020 Dubai: to connect minds and to create a better future.

“As we consider the current challenges and look towards to the opening of the next World Expo next year, we are reminded of the unlimited opportunities that are made possible when we come together as one.

Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai have continued in recent months in adherence to the precautionary measures taken by UAE authorities.

All participating country pavilion construction is set to be completed by the end of 2020, with the BIE and its member states, the UAE government and the Expo organiser jointly developing guidelines to ensure a safe and Covid-free Expo site.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and director general, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai’s core purpose - to bring the world together to develop solutions to challenges that affect us all - will be even more relevant when the Expo begins on October 1st, 2021.

“I am proud of the continued efforts of all our participants and their unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional World Expo in Dubai during the golden jubilee year of the United Arab Emirates.”