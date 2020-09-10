Eurostar launches business-facing booking platform

Eurostar is launching a new booking platform for business travellers.

In a first for rail operator, the new portal has been designed with business travel in mind, offering organisations of any size a seamless start to their travel experience with all bookings easily accessible in one place.

For every 15 bookings each company makes, free upgrades or tickets are unlocked for the next trip so that those that travel more frequently can experience higher classes of service and help their travel budgets go further.

Businesses simply sign up for a single account using a company email address.

Once registered, account admins can book travel on their colleagues’ behalf or individual employees can manage their own bookings.

A single dashboard shows all bookings in one place, making it easy to track budgets or make changes to existing bookings.

Organisations signed up to the portal will also gain access to tailored content as well as exclusive promotional fares, ensuring they are being rewarded for choosing Eurostar for their business trips.

Travellers can also sign up to the Club Eurostar rewards scheme, allowing them to earn points from their business bookings which can be redeemed for planning personal trips or upgrades.

The new platform is available here.