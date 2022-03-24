Norwegian to recruit staff for Finland expansion

As part of the preparations for the summer season, Norwegian has started recruitment of more than 150 air crew that will be based at Helsinki Airport.

Approximately 100 cabin crew and 50 pilots will be ready to operate 27 of the most popular destinations in Europe.

“I am extremely pleased that we are able to reopen our base in Helsinki.

“With the 150 new people in Helsinki we confirm yet again that we are back in Finland, and I know all of them are looking forward to welcoming our passengers on board,” said Geir Karlsen, chief executive of Norwegian

The newly hired crew start working on a rolling basis over the coming months as they undergo the necessary training before they can welcome the passengers onboard as part of their active duty.

The 150 will be the first air crew with Norwegian based in Helsinki since April 2020 when the pandemic hit the global aviation industry.

Norwegian received almost 2,000 applications for the open positions.

“To be a member of our air crew is a service-oriented job with big responsibilities.

“We are proud that we have received so many highly qualified applications, and it shows that Norwegian has a reputation as an attractive employer in the industry.

“Our crew play crucial roles when it comes to the safety of our passengers, our operations and to making sure that every passenger has a positive experience when they travel with us,” added Karlsen.

Since June and the first lifting of travel restrictions, the rate of employment has been high at Norwegian and the company has reopened bases in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim.