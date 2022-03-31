Armani signs for new property in Saudi Arabia

Armani Hotels & Resorts and Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) have announced plans for a signature Armani Hotel to be built in the city of Diriyah within Saudi Arabia.

With resemblance to Armani Hotels & Resorts’ current hotels in Dubai and Milan, the property will be managed by Emaar Hospitality Group.

The 300-year-old site of Diriyah is located just 15 minutes from Riyadh’s centre.

The area is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, the valley and lush palm groves of Wadi Hanifah, and will soon include the Diriyah development, an acclaimed pedestrian-centric project that preserves the rich history and culture of Saudi Arabia.

Upon completion, Diriyah will comprise 13 unique districts inclusive of museums, cultural institutions, fine dining, residences, hospitality offerings, office space, retail and outdoor attractions.

Giorgio Armani said: “This is a pioneering project that was borne from rediscovering Saudi Arabia’s roots: a dialogue between history and the present that I find very fascinating.

“Armani Hotel Diriyah allows me to interpret my idea of lifestyle and hospitality in a particularly subtle and embracing way.

“After celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, I am ready to take on this exciting new challenge.

“I am inspired by this initiative and delighted to be part of a project of such wide geographical and cultural scope.”

The third Armani property globally, Armani Hotel Diriyah represents a new interpretation of Armani hospitality, conversing with the unique architecture and landscape of the destination.

Armani Hotel Diriyah, developed by Diriyah in collaboration with Giorgio Armani and his in-house interior design team and the architects who are involved in the design of the development, is characterised by essential lines that enhance the precious materials utilised, and a subtle interplay of volumes, light and shadow — perfectly in line with the aesthetics and landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Jerry Inzerillo, group chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, commented: “It is an honour to partner with Armani Hotels on this prestigious project.

“Their elegant and forward-thinking approach to modern hospitality will bring a new dynamic to Diriyah’s hospitality offering and bring with it an exciting guest experience to the kingdom.

“As we develop what will become one of the world’s great gathering places, rich in culture, history and authenticity, we are proud to partner with brands such as Armani who demonstrate such a timeless approach to hospitality.”

Overlooking Diriyah’s ultra-luxury hospitality and retail quarter, the hotel will include 70 luxuriously designed rooms, two restaurants and a high-end spa, with suites having their own spa and a swimming pool, offering a variety of wellness, hospitality and relaxation experiences.

The hotel is connected to approximately 18 exclusive self-contained ultra-luxury Armani Branded Residences designed and furnished by Armani – with spacious interiors and outdoor pools, landscaped terraces and rooftops.