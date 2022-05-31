IMEX Frankfurt 2022: Deputy Mayor & ExCeL unite to champion London events industry

James Rees, Executive Director for Conference & Events, ExCeL London

Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business, together with representatives from ExCeL London and London & Partners, have used today’s opening of IMEX Frankfurt to champion the capital as a world-class event destination.

ExCeL – home to London’s International Convention Centre – also confirmed that construction works for its 25,000sqm expansion programme are well underway, and set to further enhance its status as the home of world-leading events. Developed to exceed industry standards in sustainability, the new project will create additional state-of-the-art ICC convention facilities, exhibition halls and conference rooms, together with stunning outdoor spaces – all designed to put London at the forefront of the global events industry.

Speaking during the press conference at IMEX, Deputy Mayor for Business Rajesh Agrawal said: “After two years of insecurity, it’s very clear the events industry in London is roaring back to life. I’m delighted to be here today to showcase the exciting opportunities the city boasts. London is a world-class and sustainably focused destination for events, and there has never been a better time to host your meeting, congress or event here.”

Aiding the capital with its long-term recovery will also be the new high-speed Elizabeth line which opened less than a week ago and is already halving journey times across London. “As we are already seeing, the new Elizabeth line is a game-changer for London and its events industry,” said James Rees, ExCeL’s Executive Director who joined the Deputy Mayor. “With ExCeL having its own dedicated station, visitors cantravel to our venue from central London in just 12 minutes and, international delegates will be able to travel from Heathrow Airport to ExCeL in only 43 minutes. This, combined with our major expansion project, means market confidence has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with congresses held so far in 2022 experiencing a 20% increase in expected delegate numbers. International delegate numbers are also thriving, representing up to 80% of total attendance across recent events.”

Tracy Halliwell, Director of Tourism, Conventions & Major Events at London & Partners, added: “With the arrival of Crossrail and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there has never been a better time to host your event, meeting or congress in London. London has world-class hotels, unique venues and new exciting experiences opening all the time, adding to its wealth of culture and rich heritage. I encourage event planners to reach out to the London Convention Bureau to help plan their next event. We are your team inLondon, offering free and practical support and advice on everything from locations to speakers. We look lorward to welcoming them to London soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ExCeL is set to host more than 350 events this year, including major medical congresses such as the International Liver Congress (22nd – 26th June), the 27th WONCA Europe Conference (28th June – 1st July), the International Federation of Societies for Surgery of the Hand (6th – 10th June) and the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (9th – 13th July). Major corporate conferences and events taking place in the coming months also include Shoptalk Europe (6th – 8th June), Salesforce World Tour (16th June) and the Pokemon World Championships (18th – 21st August) set to take place for the first time outside of North America.

Held in Frankfurt Messe, Germany, IMEX Frankfurt is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading trade shows for the meetings, conference, and events market.

ExCeL London is nominated as Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2022 by World Travel Awards.