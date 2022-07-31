ExCeL London certified carbon neutral

The Royal Docks venue is committed to being a sustainability leader within the events industry and has now been awarded certification to PAS 2060, the only internationally recognised standard for carbon neutrality.

The achievement signifies a key milestone in the venue’s wider sustainability goals, in-line with those of its owners Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). ExCeL has already signed up to the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge, committing the venue to a 50% emissions reduction by 2030, and to become fully net zero by 2050.

Amongst ExCeL’s benchmark sustainability practices include using 100% renewable electricity, offsetting any remaining emissions for gas, fuel, waste, water and employee commuting, and the installation of water fountains that save 200,000 plastic bottles every year. It has also operated a zero waste-to-landfill policy for over a decade, houses the UK’s largest commercial wormery to create compost from food waste, and has recently earned the ‘Triple Crown of Sustainability’ award. Last month, ExCeL also offset all travel emissions from those attending The Meetings Show.

The announcement was made live on stage during ‘Change Accelerated Live’ part of Formula E – the all-electric net zero motorsport series – which ExCeL hosts.

Jeremy Rees, CEO of ExCeL, said: “Sustainability is at the top of our agenda and minimising our carbon footprint is pivotal to that success. It is no longer a ‘nice to have’ but a ‘right to play’ across all businesses, not just the events sector, and the reason we’ve chosen to act now not later. We’re very proud to be able to call ourselves a carbon neutral venue, but it’s only the beginning on our journey to becoming net zero – a roadmap and ESG Strategy we’ll be sharing in the coming months.”

He added: “As well as our sector leading work around sustainability, our various community and charity initiatives, right here at our Royal Docks home, are becoming ever more important to us. We also have a unique opportunity to use our platform - and the four million people who visit our venue every year - to inform and inspire others to play their part in all aspects of making a cleaner, fairer and more equitable world.”

ExCeL received its carbon neutral accreditation from leading sustainability organisation Carbon Saver who have certified the likes of the NHS, Walt Disney and the UK Government, and who mandate any emissions reductions via credible high-quality off-sets.