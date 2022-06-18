ExCeL London to host world-famous Jurassic World Immersive Experience

ExCeL London, the UK capital’s largest events venue, is to host one of the world’s most renowned and best-loved immersive experiences this summer with Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

Following on from the cinematic release of Jurassic World Dominion, the live immersive experience roars into London and ExCeL from August 25, having been touring the globe since 2016, where it’s already welcomed more than three million visitors.

As with the film, guests will be able to walk through the iconic ‘Jurassic World gates’, encounter life-sized roaming dinosaurs and explore realistic prehistoric environments, as well as have an up-close look at a Velociraptor, a towering Brachiosaurus and a mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Fans will also be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breath-taking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Visitors to the new immersive experience will also benefit from London’s high-speed Elizabeth line, transporting them from central London to ExCeL’s dedicated Custom House station in just 12 minutes.

Michael Silver, President of Global Business Development at Universal Parks & Resorts, said: “What excites us about Jurassic World: The Exhibition is the opportunity to give fans a real-world, immersive experience based on the amazing adventures of the films and delivered to a location near them. Visitors will come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs and walk through richly themed environments, all inspired by the beloved global franchise.”

Damian Norman, Head of Attractions & Live Events at ExCeL, added: “ExCeL has a proud history of delivering world-class, globally recognised attractions such as the forthcoming Pokémon World Championships or MCM Comic Con, and we’re delighted to be adding Jurassic World: The Exhibition to this list. This is truly an immersive experience for the whole family, and the first of many exciting new experiences we are aiming to bring to ExCeL over the coming years.”

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for nearly 30 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live-action experiences and immersive attractions at Universal Parks and Resorts around the globe.

Produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, the exhibition has already been a ‘dino-mite’ success in Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai, with the same expected in London.